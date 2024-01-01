Menu
Automatic,Power Windows,4 Door,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Rear Air,Navigation,Passenger Power Seat,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,On Star,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Rear Heated Seats,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Abs,Bluetooth,Android Auto,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning

2019 GMC Acadia

143,806 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Acadia

SLT

2019 GMC Acadia

SLT

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,806KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 143,806 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Windows,4 Door,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Rear Air,Navigation,Passenger Power Seat,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,On Star,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Rear Heated Seats,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Abs,Bluetooth,Android Auto,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-XXXX

905-772-3636

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 GMC Acadia