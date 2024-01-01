$27,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo E
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Laredo E 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Velvet Red Pearl
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 8" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TIRES: 245/70R17 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscripti...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee