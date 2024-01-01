Menu
Standard SUV 4WD, Laredo E 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo E

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo E

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Laredo E 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Velvet Red Pearl
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 8" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TIRES: 245/70R17 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscripti...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee