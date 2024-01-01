$59,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$59,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 103,437 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,4 Door,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Passenger Power Seat,Panoramic,Navigation,Rear Air,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,A/C Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Premium Audio,Usb,Leather,Abs,Bluetooth,Rear Seat Audio Controls,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Pwr Hatch,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Adj. Pedal,Blind Spot Detection,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
