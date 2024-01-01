$29,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,698 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,Cruise,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Tilt,Passenger Power Seat,Power Doorlocks,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Climate Control,Plug-In Hybrid,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Leather,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning
Vehicle Features
