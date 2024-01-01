Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Cruise,Power Windows,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Bluetooth,Cloth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

2020 Nissan Rogue

98,820 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Special Edition

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

98,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,820 KM

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Cruise,Power Windows,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Bluetooth,Cloth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

