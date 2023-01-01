2021 Buick Envision

$34,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 6 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10456254

10456254 Stock #: 43-1605

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 98,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Mirror Memory Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD) Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning

