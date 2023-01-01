$34,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2021 Buick Envision
Essence
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Power Sunroof,Cruise,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Panoramic,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Dual Zone,On Star,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
