$37,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Gas,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Panoramic,Passenger Power Seat,Rear Air,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Power Options
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636