*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,4 Door,Gas,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Power Sunroof,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Panoramic,Navigation,Rear Air,Passenger Power Seat,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Premium Audio,Leather,Bluetooth,Abs,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Pwr Hatch,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats

2021 Nissan Rogue

61,636 KM

Details

$33,595

+ tax & licensing
Platinum

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

61,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,636 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,4 Door,Gas,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Power Sunroof,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Panoramic,Navigation,Rear Air,Passenger Power Seat,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Premium Audio,Leather,Bluetooth,Abs,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Pwr Hatch,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

