$34,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express Crew Cab 4WD
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express Crew Cab 4WD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
37,802KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KG4MG563934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 37,802 KM
Vehicle Description
Express Crew Cab 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, 3.6 L - V6
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Spare Tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Vinyl Seats
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2018 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD | No Accidents 34,407 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4x4 20,953 KM $48,495 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Odyssey Touring | Ventilated Seats | Leather Seats | Heated Steering 14,318 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2021 RAM 1500 Classic