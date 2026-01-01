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Express Crew Cab 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, 3.6 L - V6

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

37,802 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14026635

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14026635
  2. 14026635
  3. 14026635
  4. 14026635
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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
37,802KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KG4MG563934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 37,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Express Crew Cab 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, 3.6 L - V6

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Spare Tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-3636

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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 RAM 1500 Classic