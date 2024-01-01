Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Air Conditioning,Gas,Cruise,Power Windows,3 Door,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System

2022 Ford Transit

54,915 KM

Details Description Features

$72,995

+ tax & licensing
Passenger Wagon 350 XLT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

54,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 54,915 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Air Conditioning,Gas,Cruise,Power Windows,3 Door,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash however the feature remains permanently a...
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

2022 Ford Transit