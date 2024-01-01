$72,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon 350 XLT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$72,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 54,915 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Air Conditioning,Gas,Cruise,Power Windows,3 Door,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
