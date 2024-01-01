$35,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Carnival
LX
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 88,398 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning
