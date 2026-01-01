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// ACCIDENT FREE!! //<br /><br />This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is a smart compact SUV for daily life in Cayuga and beyond. It pairs confident all-wheel control with a fuel-friendly 1.5-litre gas engine, smooth CVT operation, and a practical four-door design. Finished in White with a Black interior, this accident-free used SUV shows 89,953 km and delivers the comfort, safety, and value drivers want from Haldimand Motors Ltd.<br /><br />The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC stands out with balanced road manners, useful technology, and year-round traction from its Super All-Wheel Control system. Inside, you get easy-to-use features that help every trip feel simple and relaxed. From commuting to weekend errands, this Mitsubishi is well equipped with the essentials that matter most.<br /><br />FEATURES OF THE Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents<br /><br /> Super All-Wheel Control for added confidence<br /> 1.5-litre turbocharged gas engine performance<br /> Smooth CVT with dual shift mode<br /> Heated front seats for cold mornings<br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES<br /><br /> Backup camera helps with reverse parking<br /> Stability control supports secure road handling<br /> Anti-lock braking system aids controlled stops<br /> Side and head airbags add protection<br /><br />The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC gives you peace of mind with a strong list of core safety features. Driver and passenger airbags, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic headlights all add support for busy family use. Heated mirrors and turn signal mirrors also help improve visibility in changing weather.<br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY<br /><br /> 1.5-litre gas engine balances power efficiently<br /> CVT delivers smooth everyday acceleration<br /> Four-wheel drive boosts all-season traction<br /> Power steering supports easy city driving<br /><br />This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is built for Canadian roads. Its compact size helps in traffic and parking lots, while the four-wheel-drive system adds grip when roads are wet or snowy. The dual shift mode transmission also gives a more engaged feel when you want extra control.<br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE<br /><br /> Heated front seats warm winter drives<br /> Automatic climate control maintains cabin comfort<br /> Power windows add everyday convenience<br /> Cruise control helps on highway trips<br /><br />The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC offers a cabin designed for simple comfort. Front air conditioning, an adjustable steering wheel, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, rear trunk access, and automatic door locks all help make daily use more convenient. The layout is practical and easy to live with.<br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY<br /><br /> Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach<br /> Android Auto supports smartphone integration<br /> Bluetooth integration enables hands-free calling<br /> Steering wheel audio controls simplify use<br /><br />This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC keeps you connected without making things complicated. Satellite radio and HD Radio expand your entertainment choices, while the clear, driver-focused controls help you stay focused on the road. It is a practical setup for both short drives and longer highway travel.<br /><br />CARGO SPACE<br /><br /> Rear trunk access makes loading easier<br /> Compact SUV shape supports versatile storage<br /> Four-door layout improves passenger access<br /> Spare tire adds travel reassurance<br /><br />The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC offers the flexibility many drivers need from a compact SUV. Groceries, sports gear, and everyday cargo fit with ease, while the rear hatch design makes loading simple. Its useful interior space works well for active lifestyles and changing daily needs.<br /><br />AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS<br /><br /> Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022<br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE<br /><br /> Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather<br /> Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity<br /> Comfortable ride for daily commuting<br /> Heated seats and practical interior layout<br /><br />This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents VIN is: JA4ATUAA8NZ602670.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465187.html

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

89,953 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
14432347

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14432347
  2. 14432347
  3. 14432347
  4. 14432347
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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89,953KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4ATUAA8NZ602670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,953 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //

This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is a smart compact SUV for daily life in Cayuga and beyond. It pairs confident all-wheel control with a fuel-friendly 1.5-litre gas engine, smooth CVT operation, and a practical four-door design. Finished in White with a Black interior, this accident-free used SUV shows 89,953 km and delivers the comfort, safety, and value drivers want from Haldimand Motors Ltd.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC stands out with balanced road manners, useful technology, and year-round traction from its Super All-Wheel Control system. Inside, you get easy-to-use features that help every trip feel simple and relaxed. From commuting to weekend errands, this Mitsubishi is well equipped with the essentials that matter most.

FEATURES OF THE Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents

Super All-Wheel Control for added confidence
1.5-litre turbocharged gas engine performance
Smooth CVT with dual shift mode
Heated front seats for cold mornings

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

Backup camera helps with reverse parking
Stability control supports secure road handling
Anti-lock braking system aids controlled stops
Side and head airbags add protection

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC gives you peace of mind with a strong list of core safety features. Driver and passenger airbags, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic headlights all add support for busy family use. Heated mirrors and turn signal mirrors also help improve visibility in changing weather.

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

1.5-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
CVT delivers smooth everyday acceleration
Four-wheel drive boosts all-season traction
Power steering supports easy city driving

This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is built for Canadian roads. Its compact size helps in traffic and parking lots, while the four-wheel-drive system adds grip when roads are wet or snowy. The dual shift mode transmission also gives a more engaged feel when you want extra control.

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

Heated front seats warm winter drives
Automatic climate control maintains cabin comfort
Power windows add everyday convenience
Cruise control helps on highway trips

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC offers a cabin designed for simple comfort. Front air conditioning, an adjustable steering wheel, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, rear trunk access, and automatic door locks all help make daily use more convenient. The layout is practical and easy to live with.

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports smartphone integration
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free calling
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use

This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC keeps you connected without making things complicated. Satellite radio and HD Radio expand your entertainment choices, while the clear, driver-focused controls help you stay focused on the road. It is a practical setup for both short drives and longer highway travel.

CARGO SPACE

Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Compact SUV shape supports versatile storage
Four-door layout improves passenger access
Spare tire adds travel reassurance

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC offers the flexibility many drivers need from a compact SUV. Groceries, sports gear, and everyday cargo fit with ease, while the rear hatch design makes loading simple. Its useful interior space works well for active lifestyles and changing daily needs.

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Heated seats and practical interior layout

This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents VIN is: JA4ATUAA8NZ602670.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465187.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$19,995

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse