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2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
89,953KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4ATUAA8NZ602670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,953 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is a smart compact SUV for daily life in Cayuga and beyond. It pairs confident all-wheel control with a fuel-friendly 1.5-litre gas engine, smooth CVT operation, and a practical four-door design. Finished in White with a Black interior, this accident-free used SUV shows 89,953 km and delivers the comfort, safety, and value drivers want from Haldimand Motors Ltd.
The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC stands out with balanced road manners, useful technology, and year-round traction from its Super All-Wheel Control system. Inside, you get easy-to-use features that help every trip feel simple and relaxed. From commuting to weekend errands, this Mitsubishi is well equipped with the essentials that matter most.
FEATURES OF THE Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents
Super All-Wheel Control for added confidence
1.5-litre turbocharged gas engine performance
Smooth CVT with dual shift mode
Heated front seats for cold mornings
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reverse parking
Stability control supports secure road handling
Anti-lock braking system aids controlled stops
Side and head airbags add protection
The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC gives you peace of mind with a strong list of core safety features. Driver and passenger airbags, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic headlights all add support for busy family use. Heated mirrors and turn signal mirrors also help improve visibility in changing weather.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.5-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
CVT delivers smooth everyday acceleration
Four-wheel drive boosts all-season traction
Power steering supports easy city driving
This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is built for Canadian roads. Its compact size helps in traffic and parking lots, while the four-wheel-drive system adds grip when roads are wet or snowy. The dual shift mode transmission also gives a more engaged feel when you want extra control.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats warm winter drives
Automatic climate control maintains cabin comfort
Power windows add everyday convenience
Cruise control helps on highway trips
The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC offers a cabin designed for simple comfort. Front air conditioning, an adjustable steering wheel, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, rear trunk access, and automatic door locks all help make daily use more convenient. The layout is practical and easy to live with.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports smartphone integration
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free calling
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC keeps you connected without making things complicated. Satellite radio and HD Radio expand your entertainment choices, while the clear, driver-focused controls help you stay focused on the road. It is a practical setup for both short drives and longer highway travel.
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Compact SUV shape supports versatile storage
Four-door layout improves passenger access
Spare tire adds travel reassurance
The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC offers the flexibility many drivers need from a compact SUV. Groceries, sports gear, and everyday cargo fit with ease, while the rear hatch design makes loading simple. Its useful interior space works well for active lifestyles and changing daily needs.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Heated seats and practical interior layout
This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents VIN is: JA4ATUAA8NZ602670.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465187.html
This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is a smart compact SUV for daily life in Cayuga and beyond. It pairs confident all-wheel control with a fuel-friendly 1.5-litre gas engine, smooth CVT operation, and a practical four-door design. Finished in White with a Black interior, this accident-free used SUV shows 89,953 km and delivers the comfort, safety, and value drivers want from Haldimand Motors Ltd.
The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC stands out with balanced road manners, useful technology, and year-round traction from its Super All-Wheel Control system. Inside, you get easy-to-use features that help every trip feel simple and relaxed. From commuting to weekend errands, this Mitsubishi is well equipped with the essentials that matter most.
FEATURES OF THE Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents
Super All-Wheel Control for added confidence
1.5-litre turbocharged gas engine performance
Smooth CVT with dual shift mode
Heated front seats for cold mornings
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reverse parking
Stability control supports secure road handling
Anti-lock braking system aids controlled stops
Side and head airbags add protection
The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC gives you peace of mind with a strong list of core safety features. Driver and passenger airbags, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic headlights all add support for busy family use. Heated mirrors and turn signal mirrors also help improve visibility in changing weather.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.5-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
CVT delivers smooth everyday acceleration
Four-wheel drive boosts all-season traction
Power steering supports easy city driving
This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is built for Canadian roads. Its compact size helps in traffic and parking lots, while the four-wheel-drive system adds grip when roads are wet or snowy. The dual shift mode transmission also gives a more engaged feel when you want extra control.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats warm winter drives
Automatic climate control maintains cabin comfort
Power windows add everyday convenience
Cruise control helps on highway trips
The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC offers a cabin designed for simple comfort. Front air conditioning, an adjustable steering wheel, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, rear trunk access, and automatic door locks all help make daily use more convenient. The layout is practical and easy to live with.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports smartphone integration
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free calling
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC keeps you connected without making things complicated. Satellite radio and HD Radio expand your entertainment choices, while the clear, driver-focused controls help you stay focused on the road. It is a practical setup for both short drives and longer highway travel.
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Compact SUV shape supports versatile storage
Four-door layout improves passenger access
Spare tire adds travel reassurance
The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC offers the flexibility many drivers need from a compact SUV. Groceries, sports gear, and everyday cargo fit with ease, while the rear hatch design makes loading simple. Its useful interior space works well for active lifestyles and changing daily needs.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Heated seats and practical interior layout
This 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC | No Accidents VIN is: JA4ATUAA8NZ602670.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465187.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$19,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse