2022 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
- Listing ID: 10408332
- Stock #: 43-1553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,226 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Heated Mirrors,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Panoramic,Tilt,Passenger Power Seat,Front Heated Seats,Cd,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Rear Heated Seats,Telescopic,Climate Control,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Premium Audio,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Front Parking Sensors,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control
