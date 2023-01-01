Menu
Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,On Star,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Android Auto,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

21,836 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,836 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,On Star,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Cloth,Android Auto,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2023 Chevrolet Equinox