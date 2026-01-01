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2024 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
60,987KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEELXRG240753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 460580
- Mileage 60,987 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
Built for drivers who want premium power and real truck capability, this used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD stands out with a bold black finish, a strong 6.2-litre unleaded engine, and a smooth automatic transmission. With 60,987 km, it delivers confident performance, upscale comfort, and serious utility for work or weekend travel.
This GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD is a great fit for Cayuga roads and beyond. It pairs off-road-ready character with everyday ease, thanks to features like ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, a sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. The accident-free history adds even more confidence to this well-equipped full-size pickup.
FEATURES OF THE Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats
Powerful 6.2-litre V8 gas engine
Ventilated front seats for added comfort
Sunroof brings in light and air
Four-wheel drive for all-season traction
TRUCK FEATURES
Tows up to 4,036 kg confidently
Trailer hitch ready for hauling needs
Trailer brake controller adds towing control
Rear tow hook supports truck utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Blind spot monitor adds lane confidence
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Side and head airbags enhance protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
6.2-litre engine delivers strong V8 power
Automatic transmission shifts smoothly and quickly
Limited slip differential boosts traction
Four-wheel drive handles rough conditions
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Ventilated front seats improve warm-weather comfort
Heated front and rear seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control included
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports easy smartphone access
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication
WiFi hotspot helps keep passengers connected
CARGO SPACE
Crew Cab adds useful interior room
6-foot box supports versatile hauling
Rear trunk access improves loading ease
Four doors simplify passenger entry
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2024
Best Full-Size Pickup, Auto123.com, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong V8 power for towing confidence
Comfortable cabin for long highway trips
User-friendly technology and camera views
Solid ride with capable four-wheel drive
Inside, this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD offers the comfort many truck buyers want every day. Heated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, power-adjustable front seats, lumbar support, tinted windows, and front air conditioning all help make each drive more relaxing.
Convenience is also a strong point in this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD. Push-button start, power windows, power steering, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, retractable mirrors, automatic door locks, cruise control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror all work together to make daily use simple and smooth.
Technology is easy to enjoy in this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD. Steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, HD Radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, and a WiFi hotspot help keep entertainment and communication close at hand whether you are commuting, travelling, or towing.
This truck also brings extra confidence when road conditions change. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, adaptive cruise control, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a 360-degree camera help support visibility, awareness, and control in many driving situations.
Finished in black and equipped with four doors, this accident-free pickup has the presence, comfort, and capability many buyers want in a full-size truck. If you need strong towing ability, premium features, and proven GMC toughness, this Sierra deserves your attention at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats's VIN is: 3GTUUEELXRG240753.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460580.html
Built for drivers who want premium power and real truck capability, this used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD stands out with a bold black finish, a strong 6.2-litre unleaded engine, and a smooth automatic transmission. With 60,987 km, it delivers confident performance, upscale comfort, and serious utility for work or weekend travel.
This GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD is a great fit for Cayuga roads and beyond. It pairs off-road-ready character with everyday ease, thanks to features like ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, a sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. The accident-free history adds even more confidence to this well-equipped full-size pickup.
FEATURES OF THE Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats
Powerful 6.2-litre V8 gas engine
Ventilated front seats for added comfort
Sunroof brings in light and air
Four-wheel drive for all-season traction
TRUCK FEATURES
Tows up to 4,036 kg confidently
Trailer hitch ready for hauling needs
Trailer brake controller adds towing control
Rear tow hook supports truck utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Blind spot monitor adds lane confidence
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Side and head airbags enhance protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
6.2-litre engine delivers strong V8 power
Automatic transmission shifts smoothly and quickly
Limited slip differential boosts traction
Four-wheel drive handles rough conditions
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Ventilated front seats improve warm-weather comfort
Heated front and rear seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control included
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports easy smartphone access
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication
WiFi hotspot helps keep passengers connected
CARGO SPACE
Crew Cab adds useful interior room
6-foot box supports versatile hauling
Rear trunk access improves loading ease
Four doors simplify passenger entry
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2024
Best Full-Size Pickup, Auto123.com, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong V8 power for towing confidence
Comfortable cabin for long highway trips
User-friendly technology and camera views
Solid ride with capable four-wheel drive
Inside, this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD offers the comfort many truck buyers want every day. Heated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, power-adjustable front seats, lumbar support, tinted windows, and front air conditioning all help make each drive more relaxing.
Convenience is also a strong point in this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD. Push-button start, power windows, power steering, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, retractable mirrors, automatic door locks, cruise control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror all work together to make daily use simple and smooth.
Technology is easy to enjoy in this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD. Steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, HD Radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, and a WiFi hotspot help keep entertainment and communication close at hand whether you are commuting, travelling, or towing.
This truck also brings extra confidence when road conditions change. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, adaptive cruise control, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a 360-degree camera help support visibility, awareness, and control in many driving situations.
Finished in black and equipped with four doors, this accident-free pickup has the presence, comfort, and capability many buyers want in a full-size truck. If you need strong towing ability, premium features, and proven GMC toughness, this Sierra deserves your attention at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats's VIN is: 3GTUUEELXRG240753.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460580.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
LED Headlamps
360-Degree Camera
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Limited Slip Differential
Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$59,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 GMC Sierra 1500