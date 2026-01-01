Menu
Account
Sign In
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //<br /><br />Built for drivers who want premium power and real truck capability, this used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6 Box 4WD stands out with a bold black finish, a strong 6.2-litre unleaded engine, and a smooth automatic transmission. With 60,987 km, it delivers confident performance, upscale comfort, and serious utility for work or weekend travel.<br /><br />This GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6 Box 4WD is a great fit for Cayuga roads and beyond. It pairs off-road-ready character with everyday ease, thanks to features like ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, a sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. The accident-free history adds even more confidence to this well-equipped full-size pickup.<br /><br />FEATURES OF THE Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6 Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats<br /><br /> Powerful 6.2-litre V8 gas engine<br /> Ventilated front seats for added comfort<br /> Sunroof brings in light and air<br /> Four-wheel drive for all-season traction<br /><br />TRUCK FEATURES<br /><br /> Tows up to 4,036 kg confidently<br /> Trailer hitch ready for hauling needs<br /> Trailer brake controller adds towing control<br /> Rear tow hook supports truck utility<br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES<br /><br /> Backup camera helps with tight parking<br /> Blind spot monitor adds lane confidence<br /> Lane departure warning supports safer travel<br /> Side and head airbags enhance protection<br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY<br /><br /> 6.2-litre engine delivers strong V8 power<br /> Automatic transmission shifts smoothly and quickly<br /> Limited slip differential boosts traction<br /> Four-wheel drive handles rough conditions<br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE<br /><br /> Ventilated front seats improve warm-weather comfort<br /> Heated front and rear seats<br /> Dual-zone automatic climate control included<br /> Remote starter adds everyday convenience<br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY<br /><br /> Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach<br /> Android Auto supports easy smartphone access<br /> Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication<br /> WiFi hotspot helps keep passengers connected<br /><br />CARGO SPACE<br /><br /> Crew Cab adds useful interior room<br /> 6-foot box supports versatile hauling<br /> Rear trunk access improves loading ease<br /> Four doors simplify passenger entry<br /><br />AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS<br /><br /> Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2024<br /> Best Full-Size Pickup, Auto123.com, 2024<br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE<br /><br /> Strong V8 power for towing confidence<br /> Comfortable cabin for long highway trips<br /> User-friendly technology and camera views<br /> Solid ride with capable four-wheel drive<br /><br />Inside, this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6 Box 4WD offers the comfort many truck buyers want every day. Heated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, power-adjustable front seats, lumbar support, tinted windows, and front air conditioning all help make each drive more relaxing.<br /><br />Convenience is also a strong point in this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6 Box 4WD. Push-button start, power windows, power steering, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, retractable mirrors, automatic door locks, cruise control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror all work together to make daily use simple and smooth.<br /><br />Technology is easy to enjoy in this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6 Box 4WD. Steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, HD Radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, and a WiFi hotspot help keep entertainment and communication close at hand whether you are commuting, travelling, or towing.<br /><br />This truck also brings extra confidence when road conditions change. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, adaptive cruise control, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a 360-degree camera help support visibility, awareness, and control in many driving situations.<br /><br />Finished in black and equipped with four doors, this accident-free pickup has the presence, comfort, and capability many buyers want in a full-size truck. If you need strong towing ability, premium features, and proven GMC toughness, this Sierra deserves your attention at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.<br /><br />This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6 Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seatss VIN is: 3GTUUEELXRG240753.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460580.html

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

60,987 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14103136

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14103136
  2. 14103136
  3. 14103136
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
60,987KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEELXRG240753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 460580
  • Mileage 60,987 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //

Built for drivers who want premium power and real truck capability, this used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD stands out with a bold black finish, a strong 6.2-litre unleaded engine, and a smooth automatic transmission. With 60,987 km, it delivers confident performance, upscale comfort, and serious utility for work or weekend travel.

This GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD is a great fit for Cayuga roads and beyond. It pairs off-road-ready character with everyday ease, thanks to features like ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, a sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. The accident-free history adds even more confidence to this well-equipped full-size pickup.

FEATURES OF THE Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats

Powerful 6.2-litre V8 gas engine
Ventilated front seats for added comfort
Sunroof brings in light and air
Four-wheel drive for all-season traction

TRUCK FEATURES

Tows up to 4,036 kg confidently
Trailer hitch ready for hauling needs
Trailer brake controller adds towing control
Rear tow hook supports truck utility

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

Backup camera helps with tight parking
Blind spot monitor adds lane confidence
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Side and head airbags enhance protection

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

6.2-litre engine delivers strong V8 power
Automatic transmission shifts smoothly and quickly
Limited slip differential boosts traction
Four-wheel drive handles rough conditions

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

Ventilated front seats improve warm-weather comfort
Heated front and rear seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control included
Remote starter adds everyday convenience

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports easy smartphone access
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication
WiFi hotspot helps keep passengers connected

CARGO SPACE

Crew Cab adds useful interior room
6-foot box supports versatile hauling
Rear trunk access improves loading ease
Four doors simplify passenger entry

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2024
Best Full-Size Pickup, Auto123.com, 2024

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

Strong V8 power for towing confidence
Comfortable cabin for long highway trips
User-friendly technology and camera views
Solid ride with capable four-wheel drive

Inside, this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD offers the comfort many truck buyers want every day. Heated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, power-adjustable front seats, lumbar support, tinted windows, and front air conditioning all help make each drive more relaxing.

Convenience is also a strong point in this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD. Push-button start, power windows, power steering, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, retractable mirrors, automatic door locks, cruise control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror all work together to make daily use simple and smooth.

Technology is easy to enjoy in this GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD. Steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, HD Radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, and a WiFi hotspot help keep entertainment and communication close at hand whether you are commuting, travelling, or towing.

This truck also brings extra confidence when road conditions change. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, adaptive cruise control, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a 360-degree camera help support visibility, awareness, and control in many driving situations.

Finished in black and equipped with four doors, this accident-free pickup has the presence, comfort, and capability many buyers want in a full-size truck. If you need strong towing ability, premium features, and proven GMC toughness, this Sierra deserves your attention at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.

This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Crew Cab 6' Box 4WD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats's VIN is: 3GTUUEELXRG240753.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460580.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
LED Headlamps
360-Degree Camera

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Limited Slip Differential
Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto | No Accidents | Heated Steering for sale in Cayuga, ON
2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto | No Accidents | Heated Steering 27,540 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Focus SE | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Cayuga, ON
2018 Ford Focus SE | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel 79,653 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD | No Accidents for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD | No Accidents 78,606 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 GMC Sierra 1500