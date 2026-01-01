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2024 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4x4 | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering
2024 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4x4 | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$24,695
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
80,564KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDN7RT123150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,564 KM
Vehicle Description
Built for drivers who want real Jeep capability with everyday comfort, this 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 is ready for work, weather, and weekend escapes. It comes finished in Black with a Black interior, four doors, an automatic transmission, and a 2.0-litre gas engine. With 80,564 km, this used SUV offers confident value at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.
The 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 stands out with its panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, off-road tires, and rear tow hook. It also adds smart daily features like remote start, heated front seats, navigation, dual-zone climate control, and a power liftgate. This is a compact SUV that feels prepared for Canadian roads in every season.
FEATURES OF THE Compass Trailhawk 4x4 | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering
Panoramic sunroof adds open-air cabin feel
Heated steering wheel helps on cold mornings
Off-road tires support added trail confidence
Rear tow hook adds rugged utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Lane departure warning adds driving support
Blind spot monitor improves lane awareness
Side and head airbags add protection
The 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 gives you strong peace of mind with key driver-assist and protective features. Anti-lock braking, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic door locking all support secure daily travel. Automatic headlights and turn signal mirrors also help improve visibility and awareness.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine delivers solid response
Eight-speed automatic supports smooth shifting
Four-wheel drive adds all-season traction
Dual shift mode offers added control
The 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 is tuned for drivers who want a compact SUV with useful strength. Power steering helps keep handling easy in town, while four-wheel drive and off-road tires bring extra confidence on rough roads, gravel, slush, and changing weather conditions across Ontario.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats boost cold-weather comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps temperatures balanced
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
Power liftgate eases cargo access
Inside, the 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 is set up for daily comfort. The heated steering wheel is a welcome feature in winter, while the driver's power seat and lumbar support help you find a comfortable position. Power windows, adjustable steering, tinted glass, and illuminated vanity mirrors round out a thoughtful cabin.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system helps guide every trip
Apple CarPlay supports familiar smartphone access
Android Auto adds easy app connection
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
The 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 also brings the digital tools drivers want now. Steering wheel audio controls keep functions close at hand, while satellite radio, HD Radio, and a WiFi hotspot help keep everyone entertained and connected. Push-button start and an auto-dimming rearview mirror add modern ease.
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Power liftgate helps with busy days
Four-door design supports passenger flexibility
Spare tire adds travel reassurance
Cargo space in the 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 is practical for groceries, sports gear, travel bags, and daily errands. The rear area is easy to reach, and the liftgate helps when your hands are full. This SUV is well suited for drivers who need versatility without moving into a larger vehicle.
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Heated features improve winter driving comfort
User-friendly infotainment makes trips easier
Compact size suits city and highway
Confident four-wheel drive in poor weather
This 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering's VIN is: 3C4NJDDN7RT123150. Previous Daily Rental.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460695.html
The 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 stands out with its panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, off-road tires, and rear tow hook. It also adds smart daily features like remote start, heated front seats, navigation, dual-zone climate control, and a power liftgate. This is a compact SUV that feels prepared for Canadian roads in every season.
FEATURES OF THE Compass Trailhawk 4x4 | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering
Panoramic sunroof adds open-air cabin feel
Heated steering wheel helps on cold mornings
Off-road tires support added trail confidence
Rear tow hook adds rugged utility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Lane departure warning adds driving support
Blind spot monitor improves lane awareness
Side and head airbags add protection
The 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 gives you strong peace of mind with key driver-assist and protective features. Anti-lock braking, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic door locking all support secure daily travel. Automatic headlights and turn signal mirrors also help improve visibility and awareness.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine delivers solid response
Eight-speed automatic supports smooth shifting
Four-wheel drive adds all-season traction
Dual shift mode offers added control
The 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 is tuned for drivers who want a compact SUV with useful strength. Power steering helps keep handling easy in town, while four-wheel drive and off-road tires bring extra confidence on rough roads, gravel, slush, and changing weather conditions across Ontario.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats boost cold-weather comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps temperatures balanced
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
Power liftgate eases cargo access
Inside, the 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 is set up for daily comfort. The heated steering wheel is a welcome feature in winter, while the driver's power seat and lumbar support help you find a comfortable position. Power windows, adjustable steering, tinted glass, and illuminated vanity mirrors round out a thoughtful cabin.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system helps guide every trip
Apple CarPlay supports familiar smartphone access
Android Auto adds easy app connection
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
The 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 also brings the digital tools drivers want now. Steering wheel audio controls keep functions close at hand, while satellite radio, HD Radio, and a WiFi hotspot help keep everyone entertained and connected. Push-button start and an auto-dimming rearview mirror add modern ease.
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Power liftgate helps with busy days
Four-door design supports passenger flexibility
Spare tire adds travel reassurance
Cargo space in the 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 is practical for groceries, sports gear, travel bags, and daily errands. The rear area is easy to reach, and the liftgate helps when your hands are full. This SUV is well suited for drivers who need versatility without moving into a larger vehicle.
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Heated features improve winter driving comfort
User-friendly infotainment makes trips easier
Compact size suits city and highway
Confident four-wheel drive in poor weather
This 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering's VIN is: 3C4NJDDN7RT123150. Previous Daily Rental.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460695.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Off-Road Tires
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Seating
Driver's side power seat
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Half leather seats
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$24,695
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 Jeep Compass