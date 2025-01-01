Menu
This Ford Explorer has a dependable Turbo Gas 4cyl 2.3 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Includes auto start-stop technology (STD), Power Passenger Seat, Power Hatch, Power Drivers Seat, Lane Departure, Hitch Receiver, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring. Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, 360(0) camera, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic, Tires: P255/55R20, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, Front Camera w/Washer, Forward and Reverse Sensing System, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Evasion Assist, Class III Towing Equipment includes: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot, Back-Up Camera w/Washer, Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, 911 Assist Emergency SOS Capability, 70.4 L Fuel Tank, 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle, 2nd Row Captain seats.

2025 Ford Explorer

25,002 KM

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Explorer

ST-Line 4WD | 2nd Row Captain Seats | 360 Camera | Remote Start

13200494

2025 Ford Explorer

ST-Line 4WD | 2nd Row Captain Seats | 360 Camera | Remote Start

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,002KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMUK8KH5SGA20411

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 451525
  • Mileage 25,002 KM

This Ford Explorer has a dependable Turbo Gas 4cyl 2.3 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Includes auto start-stop technology (STD), Power Passenger Seat, Power Hatch, Power Driver's Seat, Lane Departure, Hitch Receiver, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring.*This Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | 2nd Row Captain Seats | 360 Camera | Remote Start Has Everything You Want *Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, 360(0) camera, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic, Tires: P255/55R20, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, Front Camera w/Washer, Forward and Reverse Sensing System, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Evasion Assist, Class III Towing Equipment includes: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot, Back-Up Camera w/Washer, Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, 911 Assist Emergency SOS Capability, 70.4 L Fuel Tank, 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle, 2nd Row Captain seats.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Factory remote start

Mechanical

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
70.4 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle

Safety

Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Evasion Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Braking
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Tires: P255/55R20

Additional Features

Power Hatch
Blind Spot Monitoring
2nd row Captain Seats
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
hitch receiver
Lane Departure
360° camera
Heated seats - Front
911 Assist Emergency Sos Capability

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$52,995

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2025 Ford Explorer