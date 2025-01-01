$52,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Explorer
ST-Line 4WD | 2nd Row Captain Seats | 360 Camera | Remote Start
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 451525
- Mileage 25,002 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Explorer has a dependable Turbo Gas 4cyl 2.3 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Includes auto start-stop technology (STD), Power Passenger Seat, Power Hatch, Power Driver's Seat, Lane Departure, Hitch Receiver, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring.*This Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | 2nd Row Captain Seats | 360 Camera | Remote Start Has Everything You Want *Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, 360(0) camera, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic, Tires: P255/55R20, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, Front Camera w/Washer, Forward and Reverse Sensing System, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Evasion Assist, Class III Towing Equipment includes: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot, Back-Up Camera w/Washer, Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, 911 Assist Emergency SOS Capability, 70.4 L Fuel Tank, 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle, 2nd Row Captain seats.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
905-772-3636