1975 MG Midget
1975 MG Midget
Location
Chatham Fine Cars
620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
519-354-2544
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,716KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 59,716 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Chatham Fine Cars
620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
