$10,295+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Edge
SEL
2013 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Chatham Fine Cars
620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
519-354-2544
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,295
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC5DBE12751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Chatham Fine Cars
2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury 204,809 KM $9,795 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 200 Limited 201,947 KM $8,295 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium 292,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Email Chatham Fine Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Fine Cars
620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
$10,295
+ taxes & licensing>
Chatham Fine Cars
519-354-2544
2013 Ford Edge