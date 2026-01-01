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Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline for sale in Chatham, ON

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

124,532 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
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2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

  1. 1778797351989
  2. 1778797352589
  3. 1778797352995
  4. 1778797353430
  5. 1778797353870
  6. 1778797354270
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,532KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ9DM358524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,532 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
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519-354-XXXX

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519-354-2544

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

2013 Volkswagen Jetta