Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Chatham, ON

2014 Ford Escape

207,000 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

  1. 1721679214
  2. 1721679214
  3. 1721679214
  4. 1721679214
  5. 1721679214
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,000KM
VIN 1FMCU0GXOEUB88888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Fine Cars

Used 1975 MG Midget for sale in Chatham, ON
1975 MG Midget 59,716 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Renegade North for sale in Chatham, ON
2016 Jeep Renegade North 108,000 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX for sale in Chatham, ON
2016 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX 230,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Email Chatham Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-2544

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape