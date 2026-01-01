Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Chatham, ON

2016 Chevrolet Trax

0 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14432263

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

  1. 1783966655984
  2. 1783966656621
  3. 1783966657090
  4. 1783966657545
  5. 1783966658009
  6. 1783966658516
  7. 1783966659035
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN 3GNCJPSB0GL198567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Fine Cars

Used 2012 Honda Civic EX-L for sale in Chatham, ON
2012 Honda Civic EX-L 249,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Venza for sale in Chatham, ON
2013 Toyota Venza 183,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Altima 2.5 for sale in Chatham, ON
2011 Nissan Altima 2.5 162,234 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Chatham Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-2544

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

2016 Chevrolet Trax