The 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model. On this Escape SE 4WD you will find features like; 4WD Heated Front Seats Backup Camera Bluetooth Cruise Control Keyless Entry Pad Power Windows Power Locks and so much more!! <br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

2017 Ford Escape

140,183 KM

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

140,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD8HUC39990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,183 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Escape SE 4WD you will find features like;

4WD
Heated Front Seats
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry Pad
Power Windows
Power Locks
and so much more!!


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2017 Ford Escape