$17,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD | Heated Seats | Backup Camera |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
140,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD8HUC39990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,183 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Escape SE 4WD you will find features like;
4WD
Heated Front Seats
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry Pad
Power Windows
Power Locks
and so much more!!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
