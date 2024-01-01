Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Ford F-150 4D SuperCrew Lariat Pw3 4WD, 6 Magnetic Running Boards, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Navigation System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Twin Panel Moonroof, Wheels: 18 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum. 4WD 3.0L Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel 10-Speed Automatic<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca<br><br><br>Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

2018 Ford F-150

117,122 KM

Details Description Features

$40,657

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat LARIAT SUNROOF NAV BLIND SPORT ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat LARIAT SUNROOF NAV BLIND SPORT ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 10959416
  2. 10959416
  3. 10959416
  4. 10959416
  5. 10959416
  6. 10959416
  7. 10959416
  8. 10959416
  9. 10959416
  10. 10959416
  11. 10959416
  12. 10959416
Contact Seller

$40,657

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E1XJFD46863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N05863A
  • Mileage 117,122 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 4D SuperCrew Lariat Pw3 4WD, 6 Magnetic Running Boards, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Navigation System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Twin Panel Moonroof, Wheels: 18 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum. 4WD 3.0L Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel 10-Speed Automatic


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST SXT POWER GROUP for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST SXT POWER GROUP 42,932 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited LIMITED SUNROOF NAV BLIND SPOT MONITOR HEATED SEAT for sale in Chatham, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited LIMITED SUNROOF NAV BLIND SPOT MONITOR HEATED SEAT 96,312 KM $19,994 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium GT PREMIUM HEATED COOL SEATS BLIND SPOT MONITOR for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium GT PREMIUM HEATED COOL SEATS BLIND SPOT MONITOR 5,604 KM $46,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,657

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150