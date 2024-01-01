$40,657+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat LARIAT SUNROOF NAV BLIND SPORT ADAPTIVE CRUISE
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat LARIAT SUNROOF NAV BLIND SPORT ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$40,657
+ taxes & licensing
117,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E1XJFD46863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # N05863A
- Mileage 117,122 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford F-150 4D SuperCrew Lariat Pw3 4WD, 6 Magnetic Running Boards, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Navigation System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Twin Panel Moonroof, Wheels: 18 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum. 4WD 3.0L Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel 10-Speed Automatic
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2018 Ford F-150