2018 RAM 2500

93,127 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6LR5BT9JG205277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2018 RAM 2500