Unleash the joy of driving in all seasons with the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Coast Convertible. Featuring luxurious heated seats that keep you warm and comfortable on chilly days, this convertible ensures every ride is a pleasure, no matter the weather. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound with the available Fender premium audio system, delivering concert-quality sound to elevate your driving experience. Whether youre cruising along the coast or navigating city streets, enjoy your favorite tunes with unparalleled clarity and depth. Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Coast Convertible. Visit your nearest dealership today and discover a new level of driving enjoyment.

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

90,662 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Coast Convertible | Coast | Heated Seats |

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Coast Convertible | Coast | Heated Seats |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW5DAAT0JM506979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 90,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the joy of driving in all seasons with the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Coast Convertible. Featuring luxurious heated seats that keep you warm and comfortable on chilly days, this convertible ensures every ride is a pleasure, no matter the weather.

Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound with the available Fender premium audio system, delivering concert-quality sound to elevate your driving experience. Whether you're cruising along the coast or navigating city streets, enjoy your favorite tunes with unparalleled clarity and depth.

Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Coast Convertible. Visit your nearest dealership today and discover a new level of driving enjoyment.



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Volkswagen Beetle