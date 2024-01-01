$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Beetle
2.0 TSI Coast Convertible | Coast | Heated Seats |
2018 Volkswagen Beetle
2.0 TSI Coast Convertible | Coast | Heated Seats |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
90,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW5DAAT0JM506979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 90,662 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Unleash the joy of driving in all seasons with the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Coast Convertible. Featuring luxurious heated seats that keep you warm and comfortable on chilly days, this convertible ensures every ride is a pleasure, no matter the weather.
Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound with the available Fender premium audio system, delivering concert-quality sound to elevate your driving experience. Whether you're cruising along the coast or navigating city streets, enjoy your favorite tunes with unparalleled clarity and depth.
Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Coast Convertible. Visit your nearest dealership today and discover a new level of driving enjoyment.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound with the available Fender premium audio system, delivering concert-quality sound to elevate your driving experience. Whether you're cruising along the coast or navigating city streets, enjoy your favorite tunes with unparalleled clarity and depth.
Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Coast Convertible. Visit your nearest dealership today and discover a new level of driving enjoyment.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Victory Ford
2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail | AWD | Incoming Unit | 85,456 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion SE | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Keeping Aid | 87,699 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L | AWD | Moon Roof | Heated Seats | 21,507 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Victory Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2018 Volkswagen Beetle