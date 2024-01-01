$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
98,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E45KFB07972
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,622 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this F-150 Lariat you will find features like;
3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated and Cooled Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Rear Seats
BLIS
Navigation
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Power Sliding Rear Window
B&O Sound System
Tailgate Step
Backup Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Tow Package
Trailer Break Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Cruise Control
and so much more!!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
