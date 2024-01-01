Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

150,253 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA50KG458516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2019 Kia Sorento