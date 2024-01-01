Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium Plug-In Hybrid, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model. On this Fusion Titanium Plug-In Hybrid you will find features like; Adaptive Cruise Control BLIS Leather Seats Moonroof Heated and Cooled Seats Heated Steering Wheel Navigation Remote Start Back UP Camera Reverse Sensing System Rain Sensing Wipers Push Button Start Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats and so much more!! <br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

2020 Ford Fusion

73,331 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Fusion

Energi Titanium | Adaptive Cruise | Moonroof |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Fusion

Energi Titanium | Adaptive Cruise | Moonroof |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 11253416
  2. 11253416
  3. 11253416
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,331KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0SU5LR264217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,331 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium Plug-In Hybrid, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Fusion Titanium Plug-In Hybrid you will find features like;

Adaptive Cruise Control
BLIS
Leather Seats
Moonroof
Heated and Cooled Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Remote Start
Back UP Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Rain Sensing Wipers
Push Button Start
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
and so much more!!


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail | AWD | Incoming Unit | for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail | AWD | Incoming Unit | 85,456 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Fusion SE | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Keeping Aid | for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Ford Fusion SE | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Keeping Aid | 87,699 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L | AWD | Moon Roof | Heated Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L | AWD | Moon Roof | Heated Seats | 21,507 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Fusion