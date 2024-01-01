$26,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Fusion
2020 Ford Fusion
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
73,331KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0SU5LR264217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,331 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Ford Fusion Titanium Plug-In Hybrid, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Fusion Titanium Plug-In Hybrid you will find features like;
Adaptive Cruise Control
BLIS
Leather Seats
Moonroof
Heated and Cooled Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Remote Start
Back UP Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Rain Sensing Wipers
Push Button Start
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
and so much more!!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
