Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford Ranger

178,354 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Ranger

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Ranger

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 10970750
  2. 10970750
  3. 10970750
  4. 10970750
  5. 10970750
  6. 10970750
  7. 10970750
  8. 10970750
  9. 10970750
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
178,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FHXLLA02759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,354 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XL 66,804 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L TORUNG L LEATHER for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L TORUNG L LEATHER 72,489 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST SXT POWER GROUP for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST SXT POWER GROUP 47,624 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Ranger