2020 Ford Ranger
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
178,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FHXLLA02759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 178,354 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
