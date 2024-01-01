$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
27,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K22AA8LU539478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U05286
- Mileage 27,876 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2020 Hyundai KONA