The 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Continental Reserve you will find features like;

3.0L V6 400 HP Turbo Charged Engine
30 Perfect Position Seating with Multi Contour Seats
Signature Monochromatic PKG
Heated and Cooled Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
REVEL Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Aid
BLIS
Panoramic Sunroof
Hand Free Trunk
Navigation
Remote Start
Adaptive Steering
Adaptive Suspension
Push Button Start
Soft Close Doors
Keyless Entry Pad
and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. 

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. 
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. 

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. 

Book your appointment today!

2020 Lincoln Continental

68,638 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Reserve

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

68,638KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1LN6L9NC9L5602505

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,638 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Continental Reserve you will find features like;

3.0L V6 400 HP Turbo Charged Engine
30 Perfect Position Seating with Multi Contour Seats
Signature Monochromatic PKG
Heated and Cooled Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
REVEL Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Aid
BLIS
Panoramic Sunroof
Hand Free Trunk
Navigation
Remote Start
Adaptive Steering
Adaptive Suspension
Push Button Start
Soft Close Doors
Keyless Entry Pad
and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

