2021 Buick Encore
GX Preferred GX | Lane Keeping Aid | Adaptive Cruise Control |
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$28,754
+ taxes & licensing
21,954KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL5MB141147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V1147
- Mileage 21,954 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting the 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred, where versatility meets luxury. Designed to elevate your driving experience, this compact SUV combines sleek styling with advanced features:Efficient Performance: Powered by a responsive engine, the Encore GX Preferred delivers a smooth and efficient ride, perfect for both city streets and highway cruising.Spacious Interior: Despite its compact size, the Encore GX boasts a surprisingly roomy interior, with ample space for passengers and cargo. Fold-flat seats further enhance versatility for all your storage needs.Modern Technology: Stay connected and entertained on the go with intuitive technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.Advanced Safety: Drive with confidence knowing that the Encore GX is equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the comfort of premium materials and thoughtful design details throughout the cabin, creating a refined and inviting atmosphere for every journey.Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality with the 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred. Schedule your test drive today and experience the next level of luxury in a compact SUV.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
