2021 Chrysler Pacifica
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
TOURING-L Plus FWD
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
33,937KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2C4RC1
- Mileage 33,937 KM
Vehicle Description
Under the hood, the Pacifica Touring-L Plus comes with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers 287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The Pacifica offers a smooth and comfortable ride, with responsive handling and good acceleration.
The interior of the Pacifica Touring-L Plus is spacious and comfortable, with seating for up to eight passengers. It comes with leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, and a heated steering wheel. The second-row seats can slide forward and backward, and the third-row seats can fold into the floor, providing plenty of cargo space when needed.
Standard features on the Pacifica Touring-L Plus include a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear parking sensors. It also comes with a range of advanced features, such as a Uconnect infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, satellite radio, and a six-speaker audio system.
Additional features on the Pacifica Touring-L Plus include a rear-seat entertainment system with dual 10-inch touchscreens, a built-in vacuum cleaner, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a power liftgate.
Overall, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus is a well-rounded and family-friendly minivan that offers a range of advanced features and a comfortable driving experience.
