2021 Kia Rio

82,675 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Watch This Vehicle

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

82,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD6ME374090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K4898
  • Mileage 82,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

