2021 Kia Sportage

62,118 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

62,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPMCACXM7910572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-352-6200

