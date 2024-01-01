$27,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
LX
2021 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
62,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPMCACXM7910572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 62,118 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
