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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2022 Ford Explorer Limited 301A</h1><h3>301A Equipment Group Premium Comfort Advanced Technology Three-Row SUV</h3><p>This 2022 Ford Explorer Limited 301A delivers upscale comfort, refined performance, and advanced technology for the whole family. Equipped with the desirable 301A Equipment Group, this three-row SUV offers premium amenities, intelligent safety features, and versatile capability for everyday driving and long-distance travel.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.3L EcoBoost® Engine</p></li><li><p>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent 4WD Capability</p></li><li><p>300 Horsepower / 310 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Terrain Management System</p></li><li><p>Smooth & Confident Ride Quality</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>301A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Leather Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>PowerFold® Third Row Seats</p></li><li><p>B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>Distinctive Limited Styling</p></li><li><p>LED Headlights & Taillights</p></li><li><p>20" Premium Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Roof Rails</p></li><li><p>Refined SUV Design</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Leather-Trimmed Seating</p></li><li><p>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>PowerFold® Third Row</p></li><li><p>Spacious Cabin for Seven Passengers</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>10.1" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation</p></li><li><p>FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot</p></li><li><p>B&O Premium Audio System</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go</p></li><li><p>Lane Centering Assist</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li><li><p>Evasive Steering Assist</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>Limited 301A Package</p></li><li><p>Premium Leather Interior</p></li><li><p>Advanced Safety Technology</p></li><li><p>Three-Row Family Versatility</p></li><li><p>PowerFold® Third Row Seats</p></li><li><p>Luxury & Capability Combined</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2022 Ford Explorer

79,236 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14100526

2022 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14100526
  2. 14100526
  3. 14100526
Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH4NGB24166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,236 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2022 Ford Explorer Limited 301A301A Equipment Group Premium Comfort Advanced Technology Three-Row SUV

This 2022 Ford Explorer Limited 301A delivers upscale comfort, refined performance, and advanced technology for the whole family. Equipped with the desirable 301A Equipment Group, this three-row SUV offers premium amenities, intelligent safety features, and versatile capability for everyday driving and long-distance travel.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.3L EcoBoost® Engine

  • 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent 4WD Capability

  • 300 Horsepower / 310 lb-ft Torque

  • Terrain Management System

  • Smooth & Confident Ride Quality

PACKAGE

  • 301A Equipment Group

  • Leather Seating Surfaces

  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • PowerFold® Third Row Seats

  • B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • Distinctive Limited Styling

  • LED Headlights & Taillights

  • 20" Premium Aluminum Wheels

  • Hands-Free Power Liftgate

  • Roof Rails

  • Refined SUV Design

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Leather-Trimmed Seating

  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • PowerFold® Third Row

  • Spacious Cabin for Seven Passengers

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 10.1" Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Voice-Activated Navigation

  • FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot

  • B&O Premium Audio System

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+

  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

  • Lane Centering Assist

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Rear View Camera

  • Evasive Steering Assist

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Limited 301A Package

  • Premium Leather Interior

  • Advanced Safety Technology

  • Three-Row Family Versatility

  • PowerFold® Third Row Seats

  • Luxury & Capability Combined

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford Explorer