$34,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD
2022 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,236 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford Explorer Limited 301A delivers upscale comfort, refined performance, and advanced technology for the whole family. Equipped with the desirable 301A Equipment Group, this three-row SUV offers premium amenities, intelligent safety features, and versatile capability for everyday driving and long-distance travel.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.3L EcoBoost® Engine
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent 4WD Capability
300 Horsepower / 310 lb-ft Torque
Terrain Management System
Smooth & Confident Ride Quality
301A Equipment Group
Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
PowerFold® Third Row Seats
B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen
Distinctive Limited Styling
LED Headlights & Taillights
20" Premium Aluminum Wheels
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Roof Rails
Refined SUV Design
Leather-Trimmed Seating
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
PowerFold® Third Row
Spacious Cabin for Seven Passengers
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
10.1" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Voice-Activated Navigation
FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot
B&O Premium Audio System
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Lane Centering Assist
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear View Camera
Evasive Steering Assist
Limited 301A Package
Premium Leather Interior
Advanced Safety Technology
Three-Row Family Versatility
PowerFold® Third Row Seats
Luxury & Capability Combined
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-436-1430