$34,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK
2022 Ford MAVERICK
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
55,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8E38NRA19061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,326 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
2022 Ford MAVERICK