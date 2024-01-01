Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford MAVERICK

55,326 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford MAVERICK

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford MAVERICK

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 11062013
  2. 11062013
  3. 11062013
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8E38NRA19061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,326 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Kia

Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Kia Sportage LX 62,118 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Soul EX+ for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Kia Soul EX+ 91,178 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Kia Rio LX+ 82,675 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2022 Ford MAVERICK