2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Introducing the 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE: Elevate Your Driving Experience! Step into luxury and adventure with the pinnacle of SUV excellence the 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE! Crafted to exceed expectations, this exceptional vehicle combines timeless elegance with unparalleled performance, setting the standard for luxury SUVs. With its sleek and sophisticated design, the 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE commands attention on the road, turning heads wherever it goes. But its beauty is more than skin deep beneath the stylish exterior lies a powerhouse of performance. Step inside and immerse yourself in luxury. The meticulously crafted interior of the 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE offers unmatched comfort and refinement, with premium materials and exquisite attention to detail at every turn. Stay connected and in control with cutting-edge technology features that enhance both safety and convenience. From advanced driver-assistance systems to intuitive infotainment options, the Range Rover Sport HSE keeps you connected and confident on every journey. Ready for adventure? The 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE boasts formidable off-road capabilities, allowing you to conquer any terrain with ease. Whether youre exploring the great outdoors or navigating city streets, this SUV is built to handle it all. Dont settle for ordinary experience extraordinary with the 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE. Elevate your driving experience and make every journey unforgettable. Visit your nearest dealership today and discover the ultimate in luxury SUVs!<br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

63,349 KM

$81,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST MHEV Sport HST | Panoroof | Navigation |

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST MHEV Sport HST | Panoroof | Navigation |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$81,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALWS2RU6NA202924

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V21775A
  • Mileage 63,349 KM

Introducing the 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE: Elevate Your Driving Experience!

Step into luxury and adventure with the pinnacle of SUV excellence the 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE! Crafted to exceed expectations, this exceptional vehicle combines timeless elegance with unparalleled performance, setting the standard for luxury SUVs.

With its sleek and sophisticated design, the 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE commands attention on the road, turning heads wherever it goes. But its beauty is more than skin deep beneath the stylish exterior lies a powerhouse of performance.

Step inside and immerse yourself in luxury. The meticulously crafted interior of the 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE offers unmatched comfort and refinement, with premium materials and exquisite attention to detail at every turn.

Stay connected and in control with cutting-edge technology features that enhance both safety and convenience. From advanced driver-assistance systems to intuitive infotainment options, the Range Rover Sport HSE keeps you connected and confident on every journey.

Ready for adventure? The 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE boasts formidable off-road capabilities, allowing you to conquer any terrain with ease. Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or navigating city streets, this SUV is built to handle it all.

Don't settle for ordinary experience extraordinary with the 2022 Range Rover Sport HSE. Elevate your driving experience and make every journey unforgettable. Visit your nearest dealership today and discover the ultimate in luxury SUVs!

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-XXXX

519-436-1430

$81,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Land Rover Range Rover