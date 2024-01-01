Menu
16,322 KM

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

16,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7PF166631

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V6631
  • Mileage 16,322 KM

The 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Malibu 1LT you will find features like;

HEATED SEATS
WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY & WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO
FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING
LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING
FORWARD COLLISION ALERT
PUSH BUTTON START
REMOTE START
REAR VISION CAMERA
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
Former Daily Rental
and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

