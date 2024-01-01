$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford MAVERICK
XLT AWD SuperCrew | 4K TOW PKG | BLK PKG |
2023 Ford MAVERICK
XLT AWD SuperCrew | 4K TOW PKG | BLK PKG |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
9,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F91PRA51937
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,545 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Ford Maverick XLT, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Maverick XLT you will find features like;
BLACK APPERANCE PACKAGE
4K TOWING PKG
PRE-COLLISION ALERT SYSTEM
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
LANE KEEPING AID
REMOTE START THROUGH FORDPASS
BACK UP CAMERA
18' RIMS
and so much more!!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2023 Ford MAVERICK