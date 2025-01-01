Menu
2023 Jeep Cherokee

28,209 KM

Details Description Features

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Trailhawk

13143619

Trailhawk

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Used
28,209KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBN2PD116153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LK00593T
  • Mileage 28,209 KM

Vehicle Description

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

