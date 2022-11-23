Menu
2023 Kia Seltos

100 KM

Details Features

$38,599

+ tax & licensing
Lally Kia

519-352-6200

EX PREMIUM

Location

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

$38,599

+ taxes & licensing

100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9335407
  • Stock #: K4644
  • VIN: KNDERCAAXP7403120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

