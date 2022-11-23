$38,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,599
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2023 Kia Seltos
2023 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$38,599
+ taxes & licensing
100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9335407
- Stock #: K4644
- VIN: KNDERCAAXP7403120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lally Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5