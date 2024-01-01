Menu
2024 Ford Expedition

7,846 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum Max 4x4 | DEMO | BY APPOINTMENT

2024 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum Max 4x4 | DEMO | BY APPOINTMENT

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK1M88REA08475

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,846 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2024 Ford Expedition