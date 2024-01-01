$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum Max 4x4 | DEMO | BY APPOINTMENT
2024 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum Max 4x4 | DEMO | BY APPOINTMENT
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
7,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK1M88REA08475
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,846 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
