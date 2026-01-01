Menu
Account
Sign In
<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2024 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT 202A</h1><h3>Twin Panel Moonroof Class IV Trailer Tow 20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ 6 Passenger</h3><p>This 2024 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT 202A offers the perfect combination of capability, space, and advanced technology. Equipped with a twin panel moonroof, Class IV trailer tow package, upgraded 20" premium painted aluminum wheels, and Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, this six-passenger SUV is built for family comfort and confident performance in any condition.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.3L EcoBoost® Engine</p></li><li><p>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent 4WD System</p></li><li><p>Class IV Trailer Tow Package</p></li><li><p>Terrain Management System</p></li><li><p>Strong Towing & Hauling Capability</p></li></ul><h3>202A EQUIPMENT GROUP</h3><ul><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Climate Control</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Heated Exterior Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Roof Rails</p></li><li><p>Bold Explorer Styling</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>6-Passenger Seating (Second Row Captains Chairs)</p></li><li><p>Premium Cloth Seating</p></li><li><p>Tri-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Power Adjustable Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Spacious Cabin with Flexible Cargo Space</p></li><li><p>Rear Seat Climate Controls</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+</p></li><li><p>Navigation System</p></li><li><p>FordPass Connect</p></li><li><p>Wireless Charging Pad</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go</p></li><li><p>Lane Centering Assist</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li><li><p>Rear Parking Sensors</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>XLT 202A Package</p></li><li><p>4WD Capability</p></li><li><p>6-Passenger Configuration</p></li><li><p>Class IV Trailer Tow Package</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Advanced Driver Assist Technology</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2024 Ford Explorer

32,460 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14035620

2024 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14035620
  2. 14035620
  3. 14035620
Contact Seller

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
32,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH5RGA08631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,460 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2024 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT 202ATwin Panel Moonroof Class IV Trailer Tow 20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ 6 Passenger

This 2024 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT 202A offers the perfect combination of capability, space, and advanced technology. Equipped with a twin panel moonroof, Class IV trailer tow package, upgraded 20" premium painted aluminum wheels, and Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, this six-passenger SUV is built for family comfort and confident performance in any condition.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.3L EcoBoost® Engine

  • 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent 4WD System

  • Class IV Trailer Tow Package

  • Terrain Management System

  • Strong Towing & Hauling Capability

202A EQUIPMENT GROUP

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Remote Start System

  • Power Liftgate

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • 20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

  • Roof Rails

  • Bold Explorer Styling

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • 6-Passenger Seating (Second Row Captains Chairs)

  • Premium Cloth Seating

  • Tri-Zone Climate Control

  • Power Adjustable Front Seats

  • Spacious Cabin with Flexible Cargo Space

  • Rear Seat Climate Controls

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+

  • Navigation System

  • FordPass Connect

  • Wireless Charging Pad

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Ford Co-Pilot360

  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

  • Lane Centering Assist

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Rear View Camera

  • Rear Parking Sensors

HIGHLIGHTS

  • XLT 202A Package

  • 4WD Capability

  • 6-Passenger Configuration

  • Class IV Trailer Tow Package

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • Advanced Driver Assist Technology

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate AWD for sale in Chatham, ON
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate AWD 9,370 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5dr HB Man Autobahn for sale in Chatham, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5dr HB Man Autobahn 91,452 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT W/DUAL SLIDING DOORS for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT W/DUAL SLIDING DOORS 127,596 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2024 Ford Explorer