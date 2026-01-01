$42,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
2024 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,460 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT 202A offers the perfect combination of capability, space, and advanced technology. Equipped with a twin panel moonroof, Class IV trailer tow package, upgraded 20" premium painted aluminum wheels, and Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, this six-passenger SUV is built for family comfort and confident performance in any condition.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.3L EcoBoost® Engine
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent 4WD System
Class IV Trailer Tow Package
Terrain Management System
Strong Towing & Hauling Capability
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Power Liftgate
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Twin Panel Moonroof
20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels
LED Signature Lighting
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Roof Rails
Bold Explorer Styling
6-Passenger Seating (Second Row Captains Chairs)
Premium Cloth Seating
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Spacious Cabin with Flexible Cargo Space
Rear Seat Climate Controls
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+
Navigation System
FordPass Connect
Wireless Charging Pad
Ford Co-Pilot360
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Lane Centering Assist
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
XLT 202A Package
4WD Capability
6-Passenger Configuration
Class IV Trailer Tow Package
Twin Panel Moonroof
Advanced Driver Assist Technology
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-436-XXXX(click to show)
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519-436-1430