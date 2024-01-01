Menu
2024 Kia Sportage

9,398 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Used
9,398KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPVCDF6R7227598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K4948A
  • Mileage 9,398 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

