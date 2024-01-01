$38,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Sportage
EX
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
Used
9,398KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPVCDF6R7227598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # K4948A
- Mileage 9,398 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
2024 Kia Sportage