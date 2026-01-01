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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2024 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 201A AWD</h1><h3>Jet Appearance Package Illumination Package Class IV Trailer Tow Package Twin-Turbo Luxury SUV</h3><p>This 2024 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 201A AWD delivers exceptional luxury, advanced technology, and effortless performance. Equipped with the Jet Appearance Package, Illumination Package, and Class IV Trailer Tow Package, this premium SUV combines bold styling, first-class comfort, and powerful twin-turbo capability for every journey.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>3.0L Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine</p></li><li><p>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>400 Horsepower / 415 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Drive Modes</p></li><li><p>Class IV Trailer Tow Capability</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>201A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Jet Appearance Package</p></li><li><p>Illumination Package</p></li><li><p>Class IV Trailer Tow Package</p></li><li><p>Panoramic Vista Roof®</p></li><li><p>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>Jet Package Black Exterior Accents</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps</p></li><li><p>22" Black Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Illuminated Lincoln Star Grille</p></li><li><p>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Sleek & Sophisticated Lincoln Styling</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Premium Leather Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>30-Way Perfect Position Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Panoramic Vista Roof®</p></li><li><p>Spacious Three-Row Luxury Cabin</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 4 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>13.2" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1</p></li><li><p>Phone As A Key</p></li><li><p>Revel® Premium Audio System</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Lane Centering Assist</p></li><li><p>360-Degree Camera</p></li><li><p>Reverse Brake Assist</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>Jet Appearance Package</p></li><li><p>Illumination Package</p></li><li><p>Class IV Trailer Tow Package</p></li><li><p>Twin-Turbocharged V6 Power</p></li><li><p>Luxury Three-Row Comfort</p></li><li><p>Advanced Lincoln Technology</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2024 Lincoln Aviator

23,562 KM

Details Description Features

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14139193

2024 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD

Location

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-397-3403

  1. 14139193
  2. 14139193
  3. 14139193
Contact Seller

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,562KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC0RGL00596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00783R
  • Mileage 23,562 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2024 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 201A AWDJet Appearance Package Illumination Package Class IV Trailer Tow Package Twin-Turbo Luxury SUV

This 2024 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 201A AWD delivers exceptional luxury, advanced technology, and effortless performance. Equipped with the Jet Appearance Package, Illumination Package, and Class IV Trailer Tow Package, this premium SUV combines bold styling, first-class comfort, and powerful twin-turbo capability for every journey.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine

  • 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • 400 Horsepower / 415 lb-ft Torque

  • Lincoln Drive Modes

  • Class IV Trailer Tow Capability

PACKAGE

  • 201A Equipment Group

  • Jet Appearance Package

  • Illumination Package

  • Class IV Trailer Tow Package

  • Panoramic Vista Roof®

  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • Jet Package Black Exterior Accents

  • Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps

  • 22" Black Aluminum Wheels

  • Illuminated Lincoln Star Grille

  • Hands-Free Power Liftgate

  • Sleek & Sophisticated Lincoln Styling

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Premium Leather Seating Surfaces

  • 30-Way Perfect Position Front Seats

  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Panoramic Vista Roof®

  • Spacious Three-Row Luxury Cabin

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 4 Infotainment System

  • 13.2" Touchscreen Display

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1

  • Phone As A Key

  • Revel® Premium Audio System

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Lane Centering Assist

  • 360-Degree Camera

  • Reverse Brake Assist

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Jet Appearance Package

  • Illumination Package

  • Class IV Trailer Tow Package

  • Twin-Turbocharged V6 Power

  • Luxury Three-Row Comfort

  • Advanced Lincoln Technology

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Lincoln

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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$61,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Lincoln

519-397-3403

2024 Lincoln Aviator