$61,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve AWD
2024 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve AWD
Location
Victory Lincoln
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-397-3403
$61,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00783R
- Mileage 23,562 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 201A AWD delivers exceptional luxury, advanced technology, and effortless performance. Equipped with the Jet Appearance Package, Illumination Package, and Class IV Trailer Tow Package, this premium SUV combines bold styling, first-class comfort, and powerful twin-turbo capability for every journey.POWER & PERFORMANCE
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
400 Horsepower / 415 lb-ft Torque
Lincoln Drive Modes
Class IV Trailer Tow Capability
201A Equipment Group
Jet Appearance Package
Illumination Package
Class IV Trailer Tow Package
Panoramic Vista Roof®
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Jet Package Black Exterior Accents
Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps
22" Black Aluminum Wheels
Illuminated Lincoln Star Grille
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Sleek & Sophisticated Lincoln Styling
Premium Leather Seating Surfaces
30-Way Perfect Position Front Seats
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Panoramic Vista Roof®
Spacious Three-Row Luxury Cabin
SYNC® 4 Infotainment System
13.2" Touchscreen Display
Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1
Phone As A Key
Revel® Premium Audio System
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Lane Centering Assist
360-Degree Camera
Reverse Brake Assist
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Jet Appearance Package
Illumination Package
Class IV Trailer Tow Package
Twin-Turbocharged V6 Power
Luxury Three-Row Comfort
Advanced Lincoln Technology
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-397-3403