Everyday adventures, extraordinary compact SUV The fifth-generation Subaru Forester is more capable, versatile and adventurous than any Forester in history. This dynamic compact SUV is the go-to choice for anyone in search of supreme agility, versatility, comfort and convenience. Built on the Subaru Global Platform, this Forester is longer, wider, more spacious, quieter, safer and better handling than previous generations. The SUBARU BOXER® engine creates more power and the Lineartronic® CVT generates increased efficiency compared to past models. At the same time, the 2024 Forester retains its essential Forester-ness, courtesy of standard adventure-ready technology, such as Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD, X-MODE®, SI-DRIVE® and Hill Descent Control. So, no matter which direction your life may take or the sheer size of the family adventure youve planned, the Forester is ready to roll. <br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!

2024 Subaru Forester

3,263 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru Forester

Limited AWD | Heated Steering Wheel and Seats |

2024 Subaru Forester

Limited AWD | Heated Steering Wheel and Seats |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

3,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKELC1RH454926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V4926
  • Mileage 3,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Everyday adventures,
extraordinary compact SUV
The fifth-generation Subaru Forester is more capable, versatile and adventurous than any Forester in history. This dynamic compact SUV is the go-to choice for anyone in search of supreme agility, versatility, comfort and convenience. Built on the Subaru Global Platform, this Forester is longer, wider, more spacious, quieter, safer and better handling than previous generations. The SUBARU BOXER® engine creates more power and the Lineartronic® CVT generates increased efficiency compared to past models. At the same time, the 2024 Forester retains its essential Forester-ness, courtesy of standard adventure-ready technology, such as Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD, X-MODE®, SI-DRIVE® and Hill Descent Control. So, no matter which direction your life may take or the sheer size of the family adventure youve planned, the Forester is ready to roll.



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-XXXX

519-436-1430

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2024 Subaru Forester