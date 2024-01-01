Menu
<p><span style=font-family: , sans-serif;>Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.</p>

2009 Kia Magentis

180,731 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

180,731KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN knage224095355890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,731 KM

Vehicle Description

Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

