Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees</p>

2010 Nissan Armada

192,730 KM

Details Description Features

$11,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Armada

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Armada

Platinum

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1711772730
  2. 1711772730
  3. 1711772730
  4. 1711772730
  5. 1711772730
  6. 1711772730
  7. 1711772730
  8. 1711772730
  9. 1711772730
  10. 1711772730
  11. 1711772730
  12. 1711772730
  13. 1711772730
  14. 1711772730
  15. 1711772730
  16. 1711772730
  17. 1711772730
  18. 1711772730
  19. 1711772730
  20. 1711772730
  21. 1711772730
  22. 1711772730
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
192,730KM
Used
VIN 5N1AA0NE0AN613547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 192,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Honda Odyssey EX 264,813 KM $9,799 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Soul 4U for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Kia Soul 4U 228,251 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Outback 5DR WGN CVT 2.5I TOURING for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Subaru Outback 5DR WGN CVT 2.5I TOURING 252,330 KM $7,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,799

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Armada